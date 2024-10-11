Stephen Fry Shares His Candid Thoughts On 'Woeful' And 'Narcissistic' Elon Musk

Stephen Fry in 2017 via Associated Press

Stephen Fry has torn into Elon Musk in a new interview.

The former QI host was once among the most prolific accounts to follow on the social media site, back when it was still known as X, but he eventually bid farewell to it for good in November 2022.

His departure came just one month after the website was taken over by Musk, which the comedian and actor admitted was no coincidence.

During an interview with Andrew Marr on LBC, Stephen said his decision to leave was “because of him… exactly”, explaining: “I began to see signs of woeful and worrying qualities in this Musk man.

“I saw him veering off into the kind of… self-obsessed inability to take criticism that one sees in Trump, and one knows from certain people when they’re drunk – but not normal people when they’re sober or thoughtful.”

“I just thought, ‘this man is going off the rails severely’,” Stephen added. “And it seems he’s gone further and further towards the dark side.”

Stephen is one of many high-profile figures who’ve turned their back on X in the last two years.

Among them is Sir Elton John, who also had choice words for Musk when collecting his legacy prize at the Attitude Awards this week.

“What does ‘A’ stand for?” he asked, referring to his A-shaped award statue. “‘Arsehole’ comes to mind. But let’s not talk about Elon Musk tonight…”

Sir Elton previously wrote in his parting X post: “All my life I’ve tried to use music to bring people together. Yet it saddens me to see how misinformation is now being used to divide our world.