All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    31/03/2018 14:46 BST | Updated 1 minute ago

    Stephen Hawking Applauded By Hundreds Lining The Streets Ahead Of His Cambridge Funeral

    Colleagues, friends and family attend private service.

    PA Wire/PA Images
    The casket containing Professor Stephen Hawking is carried into the University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge

    Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Cambridge ahead of Stephen Hawking’s funeral service and applauded as his coffin was carried to the church.

    Six porters from the physicist’s academic home for more than 50 years, Gonville and Caius, carried his coffin from the hearse into the University Church of St Mary the Great.

    The church bell rang 76 times, one for each year of his life, when the cortege arrived for the private ceremony, attended by around 500 people.  

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Relatives and family members wait as the coffin is lifted from the hearse
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Stephen Hawking

    His family arrived in cars behind the hearse and were last into the church.

    Guests seen arriving earlier for the service included model and Cambridge University graduate Lily Cole, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May and comedian Dara O Briain, who made a documentary about  Hawking.

    Others who had been on the guest list include SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and playwright Alan Bennett.

    The flags at Gonville and Caius are flying at half-mast in his honour, along with those of Trinity Hall, another Cambridge college, and University College, Oxford.

    Actor Eddie Redmayne, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Hawking in the film The Theory Of Everything, gave a Bible reading from Ecclesiastes 3.1-11, which says God “has put a sense of past and future into their minds, yet they cannot find out what God has done from the beginning to the end.” 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Eddie Redmayne arrives at the church
    PA Wire/PA Images
    Felicity Jones, who played Hawking's first wife Jane in the film Theory Of Everything, arrives for the funeral with her partner Charles Guard

    An arrangement of white lilies, to represent the universe, and another of white roses as the polar star, was placed on Prof Hawking’s solid oak coffin.

    These are from his three children Lucy, Robert and Tim who followed the hearse to the church in cars.

    Redmayne’s reading was followed by a reading by the Astronomer Royal, Martin Rees.

    Eulogies were delivered by Robert Hawking, Hawking’s eldest child, and Professor Fay Dowker, a former student of Hawking.

    The service was followed by a private reception at Trinity College.

    Hawking’s will be interred at Westminster Abbey near the grave of Sir Isaac Newton during a thanksgiving service later this year, near those of scientists such as Sir Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

    MORE:newsSociety and CultureStephen Hawkinguniversity of cambridgeGonville and Caius College, CambridgeCambridge College

    Conversations