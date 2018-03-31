PA Wire/PA Images The casket containing Professor Stephen Hawking is carried into the University Church of St Mary the Great in Cambridge

Hundreds of people have lined the streets of Cambridge ahead of Stephen Hawking’s funeral service and applauded as his coffin was carried to the church. Six porters from the physicist’s academic home for more than 50 years, Gonville and Caius, carried his coffin from the hearse into the University Church of St Mary the Great. The church bell rang 76 times, one for each year of his life, when the cortege arrived for the private ceremony, attended by around 500 people.

PA Wire/PA Images Relatives and family members wait as the coffin is lifted from the hearse

PA Wire/PA Images Stephen Hawking

His family arrived in cars behind the hearse and were last into the church. Guests seen arriving earlier for the service included model and Cambridge University graduate Lily Cole, Queen guitarist and astrophysicist Brian May and comedian Dara O Briain, who made a documentary about Hawking. Others who had been on the guest list include SpaceX CEO Elon Musk and playwright Alan Bennett. The flags at Gonville and Caius are flying at half-mast in his honour, along with those of Trinity Hall, another Cambridge college, and University College, Oxford. Actor Eddie Redmayne, who won an Oscar for his portrayal of Hawking in the film The Theory Of Everything, gave a Bible reading from Ecclesiastes 3.1-11, which says God “has put a sense of past and future into their minds, yet they cannot find out what God has done from the beginning to the end.”

PA Wire/PA Images Eddie Redmayne arrives at the church

PA Wire/PA Images Felicity Jones, who played Hawking's first wife Jane in the film Theory Of Everything, arrives for the funeral with her partner Charles Guard