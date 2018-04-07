Doreen Lawrence has called on the Metropolitan Police to “be honest” about the likelihood that anyone else involved in her son’s murder will be brought to justice.

Scotland Yard says the probe into Stephen Lawrence’s racially-motivated killing 25 years ago remains “in an active phase”, however his mother said she suspects detectives have run out of lines of inquiry.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Baroness Lawrence said she believes the Met is concerned about her public reaction should they decide to close the case.

She also suggested that she was ready to begin to move on from her tireless pursuit of justice for her son and dedicate her time to her family and grieving.

“I don’t think they (the police) have any more lines of inquiry. They say they’re carrying on the investigation, but carrying on doing what?” the Labour peer said.

“If they’ve come to the end, they should be honest — say they’ve come to an end and stop.”

“I think they’re carrying on pretending everything’s fine because they don’t want to hear what I’ll say if it is stopped.”