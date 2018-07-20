“Yeah, I’ve just killed my wife.”

In a haunting 999 call, ex-Ukip councillor Stephen Searle admits killing his wife, then goes on to make small talk with the emergency services operator as the police make their way to his home.

“Bit of a bizarre situation. But you know... never mind,” he adds during the extraordinary conversation, which has been released to the public this week after the 64-year-old was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife, Anne.

During the call, Searle chats calmly to the clearly shocked operator. “Bit different for you tonight, I expect” he says at one point, before adding: “Happy New Year.”

Anne Searle, 62, died after an altercation at the couple’s home in Stowmarket, Suffolk, on December 30 last year.