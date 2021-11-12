Ex-Trump Adviser Steve Bannon Charged With Contempt Of Congress

Trump himself is also being subpoenaed for hundreds of records. On Thursday, an appeals court temporarily blocked the National Archives from turning over the documents while it considers Trump’s latest motion to “pause” the release of the trove of records. The filing argues that the former president “will suffer irreparable injury” if the documents are released.

Attorney General Merrick Garland said he had “promised” his department would follow the rule of law in issuing the charges against Bannon.

“Since my first day in office, I have promised Justice Department employees that together we would show the American people by word and deed that the department adheres to the rule of law, follows the facts and the law and pursues equal justice under the law,” Garland said in a statement. “Today’s charges reflect the department’s steadfast commitment to these principles.”

Each count of contempt of Congress carries a minimum of 30 days and a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of $100 to $1,000.