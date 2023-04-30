'Put That In Your Pipe And Smoke It': Rishi Sunak Mocked After Football Message Backfires

Rishi Sunak filmed the video in Number 10 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak has been mocked by a football manager after his message of support for a team in a Tory constituency backfired.

The prime minister threw his weight behind Stockton Town in their Northern Premier League play-off final against Long Eaton United yesterday.

In a cringey video filmed in 10 Downing Street, Sunak said he had been told about the match by Matt Vickers, the Tory MP for Stockton South.

He said: “I understand you’ve got some of the best and loudest fans around, and Stockton is right behind you, and the town couldn’t be prouder.

“I just wanted to wish you the very best of luck in today’s final.”

Holding up a Stockton Town top, the PM added: “Good luck The Anchors.”

But despite the PM’s support, Stockton Town lost 4-3 on penalties after the match ended 2-2.

In his own video message after the game, Long Eaton Utd manager Ian Deakin couldn’t resist a dig at Sunak for his pre-match comments.

He said: “A message for Rishi Sunak - put that one in your pipe and smoke it.”

