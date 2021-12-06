The UK is preparing for Storm Barra to hit this week Christopher Furlong via Getty Images

Yellow weather warnings have been put in place all over the UK ahead of Storm Barra’s arrival on Tuesday.

The deep area of low pressure will blow in from the Atlantic Ocean and trigger strong winds, snowfall and travel disruption right through to Wednesday as it travels in from the west.

It is the second named storm of the season, coming in just 10 days after Storm Arwen which affected the power supply to around one million homes. Approximately 1,600 of which are still without electricity.

Flooding, snow and 50mph winds are all expected over the coming week, as Britain braces for Barra.

So which areas will be affected?

Scotland

There are yellow snow warnings in place across south and west Scotland on Tuesday. Between two and five centimetres of snow is expected to fall across most of the country, although between 10 and 20cm has been forecast for the Highlands and the Southern Uplands.

Wales

A yellow weather warning has been issued across south-west England and Wales from midnight on Wednesday until 6pm on the same day. Particularly heavy rain is expected in the south-east of Wales too.

England

Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, North Yorkshire and Lincolnshire are expected to experience some sleet and snow, with winds potentially reaching 65mph in coastal areas.

Storm Barra will hit southern England with 50-60mph winds inland, while the gales might shoot up to 80mph across exposed or coastal regions.

Some homes in the north-east of England are still waiting to be reconnected to power after Storm Arwen.

Forecaster Dan Stroud predicted that skies will be clear on Monday night, but there will be a cold start to Tuesday morning with “outbreaks of heavy rain by lunchtime in London and then clearing eastwards”.

Northern Ireland

A Met Office warning has been issued for Northern Ireland from 9am on Tuesday until midnight.

Strong gusts of wind reaching up to 50mph are expected throughout Northern Ireland. The winds may get up to 70mph for coastal communities, which could mean possible flooding.

Storm Barra weather warnings for December 7 and 8 PA Graphics via PA Graphics/Press Association Images

Although the UK is set to suffer, Republic of Ireland is expected to bear the brunt of the storm as it comes in from the Atlantic.

A red warning has been issued for counties Kerry and Cork, while the second-highest level of warning, orange, has been issued for five others. A lower-risk yellow warning has been released across the other counties.

What to expect

Travel disruption is anticipated, with road, rail, air and ferry industries potentially slowed by large waves and ocean spray. Delays for high-sided vehicles are particularly likely and coastal flooding is also possible.

The Met Office has predicted that the storm could trigger “some short term loss of power and other services”.

Temperatures will be around 0 degrees Celsius across the UK, but with the wind could feel akin to -2 degrees Celsius.

Yellow weather warning issued



Strong winds across much of the UK

Tuesday 0900 – 2329



Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs



— Met Office (@metoffice) December 5, 2021

What can you do to prepare?

Claire Varney from Zurich UK told Sky News: “There are some simply steps you can take to stay safe and limit the potential damage to your property and possessions.

“One of the best ways to prevent damage is to make sure that you watch out for any signs that maintenance is needed on your property and act on it before it’s too late.”

She added that garden objects including bins should be stored away, and cars should be put in the garage.

The RNLI, which rescues boats in the English Channel, is calling for people to “respect the water” and stay back from the coast.

They also called for people to dial 999 for the Coastguard in case of an emergency, and suggested: “If you end up in the water, stay calm and #FloatToLive.”

Network Rail wants passengers to double-check their journeys before leaving their homes.

