It’s no secret what a fan of ‘Love Island’ Stormzy is (his cameo appearance on last year’s series even scooped a Bafta nomination) and despite being more famous and successful than all of this year’s Islanders, it seems even someone as big as Stormzy can get starstuck by reality TV contestants. The rapper was filmed getting over excited after bumping into recent evictees Jack Fowler and Laura Crane at Stansted Airport.

The pair had flown back to the UK after being dumped from the villa earlier this week, while Stormzy had just returned from a birthday getaway in Spain with girlfriend Maya Jama (and a plane full of pals). The trio were caught on camera after randomly meeting in the arrivals hall of the airport on Thursday. “Just got off my flight to see new Jack from Love Island meeting Stormzy ??!!??” one fan wrote on Twitter, as she shared a video of their greeting.

Stormzy has provided regular - and often hilarious - commentary of this year’s series of ‘Love Island’ on social media, and has even defended himself from those who criticise his fandom. Posting on Instagram Stories recently, he wrote: “BREAKING NEWS: Asking me why I watch love island and telling us everyday that you don’t watch Love Island doesn’t actually make you any tougher in real life.” We couldn’t have put it better ourselves.