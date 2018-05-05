A 38-year-old woman is in a critical but stable condition after being attacked with a cordless drill in Northern Ireland in what police say is possibly a “homophobic” incident.

The “monstrous attack” happened on Railway Street, Strabane, around 2am on Saturday.

SDLP assembly member for West Tyrone, Daniel McCrossan, said it was “one of the most horrific incidents” he had learned of during his time as a politician.

He said he understood the cordless drill was used to “drill into her skull” in what he described as a “horrific, monstrous, brutal attack”.