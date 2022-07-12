Stranger Things Fans Who Call The Surfer Boy Pizza Number Are In For A Treat

Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Noah Schnapp (Will Byers), Finn Wolfhard (Mike Wheeler), Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) and Eduardo Franco (Argyle) stand in front of the Surfer Boy Pizza truck. Netflix

Hold onto your butts, Brochachos — because Surfer Boy Pizza is taking calls.

If you fell in love with Argyle (Eduardo Franco), the smarter-than-you’d-think stoner and pizza delivery guy who’s new to Stranger Things Season 4, you can give him a call — and he’ll happily pick up. Sorta. Caution: Spoilers ahead.

In the series, Argyle slings pies for the fictional pizza joint and borrows his company van for a multi-state road trip to rescue Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) with his new buddies Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) and Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard).

Some fans noticed a phone number on the side of the van, which was featured heavily in the series, and decided to give it a call.

They were pleasantly surprised to find a prerecorded message from Argyle.

Call the number on Argyle’s Surfer Boy Pizza delivery van…you won’t regret it #strangerthings pic.twitter.com/S9qUIrzfBM — ian leonard (@ian_leonard) July 9, 2022

HuffPost can verify that if one calls 805-45-PIZZA (805-457-4992) Argyle does indeed “pick up,” and says:

“Surfer Boy Pizza, this is Argyle speaking. We make everything fresh here at Surfer Boy, except for our pineapple, which comes from a can, but I still recommend slapping some juicy pineapple on.”

If you’re hesitant to try the pineapple, he has a word of encouragement, saying, “Oh, fruit on your pizza is gnarly, you say? Well, I say try before you deny.”

Argyle with the Surfer Boy Pizza truck. Netflix

The greeting is a nod to a line Argyle makes in the show while working at the pizza shop. He also makes the sweet and savoury delight for Eleven and her pals before she plunges into a “tub with a bunch of salt” so she “can enhance her psychic powers so she can save the world from this super bad dude,” in his words.

The rest of the message features Argyle placing the caller on hold to give a co-worker a pretty elaborate pizza order. We won’t spoil the cuteness of the rest of the message, but we’ll just say Argyle gives the same kind of love he has for pineapple to blue cheese.

Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), another new fan-favourite character from Season 4, unfortunately is not featured in the message, which makes sense, because Argyle and Eddie never got a chance to meet.