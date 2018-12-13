A major police operation is underway in the French city of Strasbourg as police step up the hunt for the man suspected of a Christmas market gun attack.

French authorities have announced they are prepared to take the Strasbourg terror attacker dead or alive.

Dozens of elite officers have launched an operation in the south of the city, the AFP and Reuters news agencies are reporting.

Hundreds of security personnel have been searching for Cherif Chekatt on both sides of the Franco-German border, for a second day after the 29-year-old shot dead three people near a Christmas market on Tuesday.

A wanted poster has been issued for Chekatt, which reads: “Dangerous individual, above all do not intervene.”

