Strasbourg Shooting Suspect Cherif Chekatt Is Dead - Reports

The suspected gunman, who killed three people at a Christmas market in Strasbourg on Tuesday, has been killed, two police sources have told the Reuters news agency.

Cherif Chekatt was killed in the Neudorf/Meinau area of the city after a police operation was launched around 8pm British time on Thursday.

It followed armed French police launching an operation, some with their guns trained on the houses in front of them. Other officers extended a security perimeter in the neighbourhood.