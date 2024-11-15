Hit Podcast Host Becomes Third Celebrity Confirmed For Strictly's Christmas Special

Strictly Come Dancing hosts Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly BBC/Guy Levy

Vogue Williams has become the third celebrity confirmed for this year’s Christmas special of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Irish presenter is perhaps best known as one of the co-hosts of the podcast My Therapist Ghosted Me, and previously fronted her own documentary series On The Edge.

She’s also competed on reality shows like Bear Grylls: Mission Survive, The Jump and Stepping Out (the short-lived ITV dance series, on which she competed with then-husband Brian McFadden).

She also competed on the Australian version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars, back in 2012, and was the third person to be eliminated.

Vogue Williams BBC

Vogue will compete with Carlos Gu in the festive special, which will air on BBC One on Christmas Day.

“I’m so excited to join the Strictly family! Carlos would have more of a chance of winning a Nobel prize than turning me into a good dancer but I am determined to try my very best!” she joked. “I’m loving it so far, bring on the ballroom floor.”

Earlier this week, comedian Josh Widdicombe became the first celebrity confirmed for the special, followed by Drag Race UK finalist Tayce.

Tayce will make history as the first drag artist to compete on the Strictly floor, where she’ll be paired with Kai Widdrington.

Next week, the remaining three celebrities who’ll be put through their paces on the Strictly Christmas special will be unveiled.

Before that, though, the regular series will be taking its annual trip to Blackpool, with a special episode broadcast live from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

