Joey Essex could be swapping Essex for Elstree after the former ‘TOWIE’ favourite became the latest star rumoured to be in talks to take part in the 2018 series of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’.
The 27-year-old reality star has been linked with the BBC dance series after professional dancer Oti Mabuse reportedly shared - and quickly deleted - a photo of Joey with the show’s new celebrity booker Stefania Aleksander on Instagram.
Since leaving ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ in 2013, Joey has appeared in numerous reality shows including ‘Splash!’, ‘Celebs Go Dating’ and the 2013 series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’, which he came fourth in.
He also took part in Channel 4’s winter sports show, ‘The Jump’, which he won in 2015.
A ‘Strictly’ spokesperson refused to comment on Joey’s rumoured involvement with the show when contacted by HuffPost.
Despite there still being another six months to go before the new series of ‘Strictly’ kicks off, rumours have been swirling about who might be taking part.
Here’s who could be getting a spray tan and donning sequins later this year…
-
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
Joey isn’t the only ‘TOWIE’ star to be linked to the new series. Gemma Collins’ approach to getting on the show was to threaten not to sue the BBC after she fell through the floor at last year’s Radio 1 Teen Awards if she was given a spot on ‘Strictly’.
But judge Craig Revel Horwood isn’t convinced, insisting the GC isn’t the right “calibre” for ‘Strictly’. But Gemma remained unrepentant, telling OK! Magazine: "I'll burst onto that dance floor and show them what a samba is! He won't know what's hit him."
-
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
The ‘Good Morning Britain’ presenter could be following in his colleague Susanna Reid’s footsteps after he tweeted a snap of him dancing with former contender and Labour MP Ed Balls. He captioned the shot: "BREAKING: My #Strictly training has begun."
His nemesis Lord Sugar upped the stakes when he offered to donate £25,000 to charity if Piers does take part, and an additional £25,000 if he gets past week five.
-
PA Archive/PA Images
Piers further fuelled rumours that he’d be taking to the ‘Strictly’ dance floor after his BBC Breakfast rival Dan Walker was linked to the new series. Piers said: “I would seriously consider [Strictly] if it meant giving Walker a lesson in how to dance in front of nine million people.”
-
Samir Hussein via Getty Images
‘Strictly’ did wonders for Michelle’s husband Mark Wright’s profile when he made the 2014 final. The former ‘Corrie’ star and ‘Our Girl’ actress has been rumoured to be at the top of ‘Strictly’ bosses’ wish-list for the last few years, so will we finally see her take to the dance floor in 2018?
-
Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment
The former ‘Coronation Street’ actor has hinted on more than one occasion that he’d love to appear on ‘Strictly’. During an appearance on ‘Sunday Brunch’ he said: “When I was doing Coronation Street I was approached but we weren't allowed to do it, we had a policy. I wouldn't mind doing it, I always like a challenge."
He reiterated his interest during an appearance on ‘This Morning’ earlier this year, saying: "I would love to do it. Yes please. Ice skating, well maybe…that's more scary. But who knows.”
-
HGL via Getty Images
The ‘Bake Off’ champ is a big fan of 'Strictly' and after being invited to watch one of the live shows last year, BBC bosses reportedly made no secret of how much they’d love Nadiya to appear on the new series.
-
PA Wire/PA Images
The ‘This Morning’ presenter is a self-confessed ‘Strictly’ superfan, admitting that she’d “love” to learn some new moves on the 'Strictly' dancefloor. She admitted: "I'm obsessed with Strictly, so I'd love to learn to dance."
-
Empics Entertainment
We can’t help but think this is a serious case of wishful thinking, mainly on behalf of head judge Shirley Ballas who has stated she would love to see Chezza strutting her stuff. "I think Cheryl Cole would be amazing,” she said. So do we Shirl, but we reckon there’s more chance of Girls Aloud getting back together.