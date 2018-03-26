The 27-year-old reality star has been linked with the BBC dance series after professional dancer Oti Mabuse reportedly shared - and quickly deleted - a photo of Joey with the show’s new celebrity booker Stefania Aleksander on Instagram.

Joey Essex could be swapping Essex for Elstree after the former ‘ TOWIE ’ favourite became the latest star rumoured to be in talks to take part in the 2018 series of ‘ Strictly Come Dancing ’.

Since leaving ‘The Only Way Is Essex’ in 2013, Joey has appeared in numerous reality shows including ‘Splash!’, ‘Celebs Go Dating’ and the 2013 series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’, which he came fourth in.

He also took part in Channel 4’s winter sports show, ‘The Jump’, which he won in 2015.

A ‘Strictly’ spokesperson refused to comment on Joey’s rumoured involvement with the show when contacted by HuffPost.

Despite there still being another six months to go before the new series of ‘Strictly’ kicks off, rumours have been swirling about who might be taking part.

