The new series of Strictly Come Dancing might be months away, but the rumour mill on who could be taking to the dance floor in 2019 has already gone into overdrive. And depending on how much salt you sprinkle on this this kind of thing, this year’s series could be the most star-studded yet, with some huge names already thrown into Strictly’s sequinned hat. Here are all the stars who have been linked with the 2019 series so far... Chris Evans

Neil Mockford via Getty Images Chris Evans

The former Radio 2 Breakfast host — and Strictly superfan - told The One Show in December that he had already signed up for the 2019 series, saying: “I have said yes,” he said. “Everyone puts it off and tries and keep it a secret. No, announce now. We’re doing it now.” Although he admitted he hadn’t yet signed on the dotted line, Chris did reveal he had discussed taking to the Strictly dance floor with the show’s commissioning editor Jo Wallace. He said: “We had a cup of tea and she said, ‘Are you up for it? This is what you need to know about it, this is the minimum, this is the maximum, it’s not as easy as maybe you imagine it is.’ But I know it isn’t.” And Chris has already had the seal of approval from one of the Strictly professionals, with AJ Pritchard declaring that the broadcaster would “be great if he does it”. Fearne Cotton

Ki Price via Getty Images Fearne Cotton

Chris also described his former Radio 2 colleague and mate Fearne Cotton as “teetering on the brink” of saying yes to getting her dancing shoes on. “It will ultimately be a huge, massive sequin-covered yes,” he teased. And the bookies seem to agree, giving odds of 2/1 on Fearne appearing, boosted by her decision to quit Celebrity Juice at the end of last year. Alan Carr

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Alan Carr

The comedian and presenter revealed he’s been asked to sign up for the 2019 – but he wants one change made to the show before he’ll consider it. During an appearance on Loose Women in December, Alan admitted: “I will do it, but next year, I’ve got a busy year. They cornered me and they said, ‘Would you do it?’ “But listen, I would do it, but I hate those VTs where, you know what I mean? ‘Hello, we’re doing salsa, so we’re off to a dips factory.’ Like WHAT!? “All to test a move, or like [in] a museum, and you’re like, ‘No, I need to be in that studio now doing the practice!’” Alan continued: “Step away from the rhino, let’s get back there and stick a rose in my mouth and do the thing.” And what would be the Chatty Man’s ideal dance? That’ll be Oops Upside Your Head “because you get to sit down”. Cheryl

Tabatha Fireman via Getty Images Cheryl

OK, this is (probably) a long shot, but let’s look at the evidence: since departing ITV’s X Factor, Cheryl has defected to the Beeb, taking on a mentoring role on The Greatest Dancer. And she’s already had the backing of her co-judge on the BBC show, Strictly pro Oti Mabuse, who admitted she’d “love to see her” on Strictly, as it would give viewers the chance to see, “another side that they haven’t seen yet.” A spot on X Factor’s rival show wouldn’t exactly go down too well with Cheryl’s old boss, Simon Cowell, either, so let’s hope she’s mulling it over. Rylan Clark-Neal

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Rylan Clark-Neal

In January, the Celebrity Big Brother star threw his hat into the Strictly Come Dancing ring, after appearing on the show to read the T&Cs on the last series. The presenter told OK! magazine that he’d never do I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!, but added: “It’d probably be Strictly Come Dancing if anything, but I never make plans. One thing I’ve learnt is not to have a bucket list. I take each day as it comes and hope for the best”. Steph McGovern

Tim Whitby via Getty Images Steph McGovern

The BBC Breakfast presenter was widely tipped to appear on last year’s Strictly, so could 2019 finally be her year? She’s made no secret of the fact that she’d like to take part and has been a regular in the audience, cheering on her BBC Breakfast colleagues, Bill Turnbull and Ore Oduba. When asked if she’d consider swapping the sofa for the dance floor, she said: “In the future who knows? I would love to do it.” And as a former Irish dance champion, we reckon she could go all the way. Huw Edwards

Mike Marsland via Getty Images Huw Edwards

The BBC News at Ten anchor admitted that he has been approached to take part in the 2019 series after he made a guest appearance during last year’s series reading out the T&Cs. Huw told Radio 2’s Steve Wright in January: “Following my stellar appearance reading out the terms and conditions in early December, where I basically set the British television world alight, I was asked if I’d consider Strictly. “And I think the answer is yes, Steve. I’ve come here today for some advice. Despite all appearances, I am quite shy. That’s what scares me. I think I’ve just got to ponder it... just gauge public opinion.” It’s a yes from us, Huw. Scarlett Moffatt

Stuart C. Wilson via Getty Images Scarlett Moffatt

The former Gogglebox star is no stranger to reality telly, having won the 2016 series of I’m A Celebrity, and Scarlett has made no secret of the fact that she’d love to do Strictly. She told The Mirror: “I’m not exclusive to ITV, so I can do what I want. I’ve always loved Strictly – I’d love to be on it.” And if it does become a reality, expect the presenter to go far. Scarlett won 600 dance trophies as a child, spanning ballroom and Latin. And we all know how much Strictly superfans love celebs with previous dance experience *coughs*. The Queen

PA Wire/PA Images The Queen