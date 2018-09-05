There are big changes afoot over on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, where this year’s celebrities will have three brand new dance categories they will need to be become acquainted with.

In addition to the usual mix of ballroom and Latin dancing, this year producers are introducing a “Couple’s Choice”, in which the celebrity dancers and their professional partners will pick from a possible three new styles of dance to perform on the show.

The three options will be “Contemporary”, “Street/Commercial” (which we’re sure will be music to former Pussycat Dolls performer Ashley Roberts’ ears) and “Theatre/Jazz”, putting both the celeb contestants and the show’s long-standing professionals through their paces, with something that’s never been done on the show before.