There are big changes afoot over on ‘Strictly Come Dancing’, where this year’s celebrities will have three brand new dance categories they will need to be become acquainted with.
In addition to the usual mix of ballroom and Latin dancing, this year producers are introducing a “Couple’s Choice”, in which the celebrity dancers and their professional partners will pick from a possible three new styles of dance to perform on the show.
The three options will be “Contemporary”, “Street/Commercial” (which we’re sure will be music to former Pussycat Dolls performer Ashley Roberts’ ears) and “Theatre/Jazz”, putting both the celeb contestants and the show’s long-standing professionals through their paces, with something that’s never been done on the show before.
A ‘Strictly’ spokesperson confirmed (via The Mirror): “This series of Strictly we are introducing a brand-new dance category, ‘Couples Choice’.
“This will give our celebrities and professional dancers an even greater opportunity to showcase their skills and for the show to celebrate even more styles of dance.”
The introduction of “Couple’s Choice” marks the first big change to the ‘Strictly’ format in almost a decade, since the celebrities were required to begin learning the Charleston in 2009.
‘Strictly’ fans don’t have long to wait until this year’s launch, which will air on Saturday 8 September on BBC One.
The launch show will see the celebrities meeting their professional partners for the first time, as well as the first group number and musical performances from Chic and Nile Rodgers, Craig David and British rapper Stefflon Don.