Reigning ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Joe McFadden has praised this year’s line-up, despite the suggestion from some fans that it’s not the most exciting in the show’s history.

The 15 celebrities taking part in this year’s ‘Strictly’ were all present at the show’s red carpet launch on Monday night, where Joe admitted that he was particularly impressed with the range of stars taking part.

“It’s a fantastic line-up,” he told BBC News. “There is someone off ‘Casualty’, there is a presenter, there’s a Paralympian... it ticks every box for me.”