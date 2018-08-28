Reigning ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional Joe McFadden has praised this year’s line-up, despite the suggestion from some fans that it’s not the most exciting in the show’s history.
The 15 celebrities taking part in this year’s ‘Strictly’ were all present at the show’s red carpet launch on Monday night, where Joe admitted that he was particularly impressed with the range of stars taking part.
“It’s a fantastic line-up,” he told BBC News. “There is someone off ‘Casualty’, there is a presenter, there’s a Paralympian... it ticks every box for me.”
Head Judge Shirley Ballas has also spoken out in defence of this year’s line-up, insisting everyone should “give them a chance”.
She told ‘Loose Women’ recently: “First of all, I don’t think the BBC ever get it wrong. That’s just my feeling. They gave me a chance last year [as Head Judge] and I got a lot of abuse online and people didn’t even know me or give me half a chance.
“This year is completely different. I feel embraced, I feel loved. This is exactly what’s going to happen with this - I believe - diverse panel of beautiful people, all with a story.”
Meanwhile, documentary maker Stacey Dooley, who was announced for the show earlier this month, recently stuck up for herself when it was suggested by a journalist for The Sun that ‘Strictly’ had resorted to recruiting “D-list” celebrities for the show.
Also on the line-up is YouTuber Joe Sugg, who sparked a conversation among viewers as the first vlogger to ever take part in ‘Strictly’, as well as former Pussycat Dolls performer Ashley Roberts, whose past dance experience also raised eyebrows.
They were all present and correct at this year’s ‘Strictly’ launch, pictures from which you can see in the gallery above.