The musical line-up and start date for this year’s ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ launch show has now been confirmed by the BBC.
As previously expected, the show will launch on Saturday 8 September, and will see the ‘Strictly’ family putting on a show to a musical performance from Chic and Nile Rodgers.
Later in the show, Craig David and British rapper Stefflon Don will perform with Chic and Nile on their new single.
This year’s 15 celebrities and Strictly’s professional dance team have already begun rehearsing for the pre-recorded show, sharing various photos and videos from their first day together on social media.
As well as being where they discover which professional dancer each of the celebrities has been partnered with, the ‘Strictly’ launch show also sees the stars getting their dancing shoes on for the first time, in a group dance routine.
The 2018 ‘Strictly’ line-up was confirmed in full last week, though it hasn’t gone down well with everyone, with many taking issue with the fact that a handful already have varying levels of dance experience, including Pussycat Dolls performer Ashley Roberts and Steps singer Faye Tozer.
Others have complained that the line-up isn’t exactly the most A-list ‘Strictly’ has ever had, while the appointment of Joe Sugg as the first ever vlogger to take part in the show also divided opinion among viewers.
While this is yet to be confirmed by the BBC, the ‘Strictly’ live shows usually kick off two weeks after the launch show meaning we can expect the first to air on Saturday 22 September.