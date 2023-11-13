The cast of Strictly Come Dancing pictured on Saturday night BBC/Guy Levy

After proving his naysayers wrong and strutting his stuff week after week, Krishnan Guru-Murthy’s time on Strictly Come Dancing has come to an end.

Over the weekend, the Channel 4 News presenter became the eighth contestant to leave the show, after he and his professional partner Lauren Oakley missed out on their chance to perform at Blackpool Tower next week.

Advertisement

The pair wound up in the dance-off alongside fellow news broadcaster Angela Rippon and her partner, Kai Widdrington, with the judges opting to send Krishnan home.

In an emotional post to his 38K Instagram followers, Krishnan wrote: “Thanks for all the kind messages.

“Of course I’m terribly sad to be out and would have absolutely loved to get to Blackpool. But we have to be realistic about the unusually high standard this group has got to. And I’m just the guy off the news who somehow found himself falling in love with doing samba rolls and batucadas.”

Advertisement

He continued: “When I started the show I set my sights on a reward so I would always be able to say ‘that was for Strictly’. It’s an especially nice guitar I’ve wanted for years.

“Today I took Jay [his 16-year-old son] to the shop and walked out with it. And that makes me happy. Time to get a band back together perhaps. Or just persuade Lauren to come and sing from time to time.”

Congratulating her new friend on his success (and warning him not to “throw out his dance shoes”!), Lauren also shared her own post.

“You did me proud,” she said. “Thank you for trusting me and bringing me so much joy. I’ve danced my whole life, and to be able to pass on my love for dance, to you, has been incredible… you made me (and everyone) smile with how much enjoyment you got out of this experience, your light shone through! And that is so very special.”

Advertisement

After Krishnan performed his Samba for the second time, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Angela and her Paso Doble.

“I’ve never been so undecided in my decision, I’ve been going back and forth, back and forth,” Motsi admitted. “In the end I’ve decided for fundamentals and technical level so I will be saving Angela and Kai.”

Anton added: “I thought both couples danced very well – it was a super dance off, if there is such a thing. But just for the cleaner technique really, and the more recognisable fundamentals, I’m going to save Angela and Kai.”

However Head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Krishnan and Lauren.

Lauren and Krishnan were sent home over Angela and Kai BBC/Guy Levy

Telling presenter Tess Daly he’d had the “most incredible experience”, Krishnan added: “I said it has been life changing and it genuinely has. I am incredibly grateful to the entire production team, judges, and my incredible Strictly family up there. It’s right I am going out this week and I have got to get back to life.

Advertisement

“The thing that has made Strictly really special is Lauren. She is the most incredible teacher, partner, friend. She is the real Strictly star and I am so delighted I am the first partnership you have had. She is going to go a long way and I am very proud of her.”