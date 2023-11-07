Strictly's Dianne Buswell Reacts To Fans' Claims About Her 'Almost Kiss' With Bobby Brazier

Strictly Come Dancing professional Dianne Buswell has responded to fans who suggested she and partner Bobby Brazier came close to kissing following their most recent performance.

The pair took to the floor during Saturday night’s live show to showcase their Argentine Tango routine.

Advertisement

At the time, some fans remarked on social media how it seemed as if they were about to kiss at the end of their dance, which subsequently sparked headlines in the media.

I thought Bobby was going to kiss Dianne at the end there 😳. Thought the dance was fab though! 🔥🔥🔥🥵🥵 #Strictly — Harri Cat (@xFallenKittyx) November 4, 2023

Bobby I adore you but it wasn’t as smooth as it should have been. Bloody steamy tho! I swear it looked like they had a kiss at the end!! 8 from me #Strictly — Sofie ✌🏻 (@sofiepuff89) November 4, 2023

Wha...wha...what just happened at the end of Bobby and Dianne's dance??!?!#Strictly pic.twitter.com/7kpvlnpUYS — Sema Malik (@sema_malik_WL) November 4, 2023

Advertisement

During an appearance on Tuesday’s edition of Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid and Ed Balls asked Dianne about the speculation, which she quickly shut down.

“The thing I love most about dancing is being able to tell a story. It’s like acting, and we obviously did the dance the correct way if that’s what’s being said,” she said.

Susanna also noted that Dianne’s boyfriend – YouTuber and former Strictly finalist Joe Sugg – had previously praised Dianne and Bobby’s dance on social media, calling it “fantastic”.

Bobby had been scheduled to join Dianne in the GMB studio, but was forced to do the interview via video call from his car after getting stuck in traffic en route.

The EastEnders actor, who is best known for his role as Freddie Slater, revealed that the Argentine Tango had been his favourite dance he’d learned so far.

Advertisement

“The choreographers were brilliant and the story and the intensity and the emotion of it all – I loved it,” he said.

'I used to get 3's from Craig.'



Bobby Brazier & Dianne Buswell get some #strictlycomedancing words of wisdom from @edballs pic.twitter.com/Bj5WOekv8g — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) November 7, 2023

Saturday’s Strictly saw Bobby and Dianne pick up 30 points for the routine, landing in the middle of the leaderboard.

After claims of “favouritism” from the judges did the rounds on social media following the result, a Strictly source shut down these “conspiracy theories”, branding them “simply untrue”.

Advertisement