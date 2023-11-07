Strictly Come Dancing Responds To 'Favouritism' Claims After Latest Elimination

Adam Thomas says farewell to his fellow contestants BBC/Guy Levy

A Strictly Come Dancing insider has dismissed claims of “favouritism” following the latest elimination over the weekend.

Advertisement

Following the Waterloo Road actor’s exit, a number of news outlets published social media posts from viewers alleging that the judges – who unanimously voted to send Adam home – had shown “favouritism” towards former newsreader Angela.

However, a Strictly source has shut down these “conspiracy theories”, branding them “simply untrue”.

“All of the judges are hugely experienced individuals who judge on dance and dance alone in the main show and in the dance-offs,” the source told HuffPost UK.

“Any conspiracy theories suggesting otherwise are simply untrue”.

HuffPost UK contacted the BBC, but they declined to comment.

The Strictly Come Dancing judges BBC/Ray Burmiston

A Strictly source gave the same statement earlier in the series, when the show was once again accused of “favouritism”, this time over claims that EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier and BBC documentary host Zara McDermott were being shown preferential treatment.

Advertisement

Former Love Island star Zara has since left the competition, after her third time in the dance-off.

Over the weekend, the current series of Strictly reached the halfway point, with eight couples still remaining in the competition.