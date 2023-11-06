Another Strictly Couple Has Now Left The Show After 'Most Difficult' Dance-Off Of The Series

The stars of Strictly Come Dancing 2023 BBC/Guy Levy

Strictly Come Dancing has seen another celebrity leaving the competition after the seventh dance-off of the current series.

During Sunday night’s results show, soap star Adam Thomas and his partner Luba Mushtuk wound up in the bottom two for the second consecutive week, alongside Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington.

Once both couples had danced again, the judges had their say, unanimously opting to save Angela and Kai.

Craig Revel Horwood said: “It’s a tough one actually because I think both couples have improved in the dance off and I really like both couples, so I’m going to have to make a decision on technique alone and on that decision, I would like to save Angela and Kai.”

Motsi Mabuse agreed it was a “really, really tough one”, with Anton Du Beke going as far as describing the decision as the “most difficult” and “closest dance-off we’ve had in the series so far”.

He, too, chose to save Angela and Kai, with Shirley Ballas confirming that she’d have voted the same way.

Angela and Kai were in the bottom two with Adam and Luba BBC/Guy Levy

After his fate was sealed, the Waterloo Road actor told host Tess Daly: “What a journey it’s been. I honestly thought I was leaving in week two and the fact that I’ve got this far I’m so proud of myself.

“I’ve had an amazing time from start to finish. I came here to learn how to dance and I’ve learned so much more about myself. The confidence and self-belief I now have in myself, it’s out of this world I have to thank all these guys up here. What a bunch to be on this journey with, I’m just very, very lucky!”

Adam continued: “I know my kids are at home now probably crying, it’s okay – Daddy’s okay! I just wanted to teach my kids that it’s not just about winning or losing, it’s about taking part and doing your best.

“I just want to say thank you to [Luba] and I’m sorry, I wanted to get us to Blackpool!”

“Don’t be sorry, you are incredible,” Luba responded. “I had the best season.

“Just to get to know you, your family and kids, it’s been much more than just a dance show. You’re the winner of my heart forever and it’s better than a trophy.”

Adam says goodbye to his Strictly colleagues BBC/Guy Levy

After six eliminations, and Amanda Abbington’s surprise exit earlier in the series, just eight couples now remain in the competition.