Ellie Simmonds BBC/Ray Burmiston

Ellie Simmonds has spoken about the importance of on-screen representation of disabled people in the lead-up to this year’s Strictly Come Dancing launch.

The Paralympic swimmer – who was born with achondroplasia, a form of dwarfism – is one of 15 celebrities currently in training for the new series of Strictly, which will begin airing later this week.

Speaking ahead of her dance floor debut, Ellie heaped praise on Strictly’s track record when it comes to inclusion, specifically shouting out previous contestants with physical disabilities like Jonnie Peacock, Lauren Steadman, JJ Chalmers and reigning champion Rose Ayling-Ellis.

“Disability representation is so important, [especially] having it on primetime TV,” she told HuffPost UK and other outlets.

“If I’d seen it when I was younger, and there were more individuals with different disabilities… children growing up will have something to relate to.”

The five-time gold medallist is gearing up for her Strictly debut BBC/Ray Burmiston

Ellie was similarly full of praise for Strictly’s “amazing” behind-the-scenes team, sharing the support she’s already been shown since signing up.

“I’ve been able to go around the studio, to make sure that things work for me,” the five-time gold medallist explained. “Even simple things like giving me lower rails to hang my outfits on.

“We get physio support, psychologist support… it’s been the best inclusivity and support that I’ve ever [had on a TV show]. They’re a really lovely group of people.”

Speaking before beginning her one-on-one Strictly training, Ellie also pointed out that while she has “never danced before in my life”, her professional partner will also never have danced with someone who has any form of dwarfism.

“We’re just going to see how it is and adapt,” she said. “If I have to hold him differently, I’ll hold him differently.

“But if I can do it, and do something completely out of my comfort zone, then people watching at home can realise they can adapt too. Dancing is for all.”

Ellie posing with her gold medals after her wins in Rio back in 2016 JUSTIN TALLIS via Getty Images

Joining Ellie on this year’s series of are celebrities including actor Will Mellor, pop singer Fleur East, comedian Jayde Adams and Radio 2 presenter Richie Anderson, who will be part of Strictly’s third ever same-sex partnership. Check out the full line-up here.