Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington BBC

Strictly Come Dancing performers Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington have been spotted looking cosy behind the scenes of the show’s current UK tour.

The professional dancers – who are both single – have been at the centre of romance rumours since earlier this week.

In pictures published by The Sun on Friday night, they were seen kissing alone in a hotel bar after the Strictly tour stopped in Newcastle a day earlier.

Tomorrow's front page: Strictly Come Dancing’s Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington caught snogging in picture that proves they are an itemhttps://t.co/V6rHf9l5ZG pic.twitter.com/biX544wtNe — The Sun (@TheSun) January 28, 2022

Nadiya performed with BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker during the most recent series of Strictly, and is taking part in group numbers during the current tour alongside several of her colleagues.

Earlier this year, the Ukrainian-Slovenian dancer confirmed she and her footballer fiancé Matija Skarabot had split up last year. She and Matija share a five-year-old daughter named Mila.

Nadiya and Dan on the Strictly dance floor BBC/Guy Levy

Meanwhile, Kai was paired up with TV personality AJ Odudu during last year’s Strictly, which marked his first series as a professional dancer on the show.

Over the course of the run, the two were repeatedly at the centre of speculation that they were an item, though they consistently downplayed the rumours.

AJ had been due to appear on the new Strictly tour, but was forced to pull out due to an ongoing injury. She has been replaced by Maisie Smith, who made it to the Strictly final in 2020, and is currently dancing with Kai.

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington performing their Jive BBC/Guy Levy

Spokespeople for Nadiya Bychkova and Kai Widdrington did not respond to HuffPost UK’s requests for comment on the initial romance rumours earlier this week.

We have once again contacted their representatives for additional comment.