Strictly’s Kaye Adams Reveals Seriously Awkward Encounter With Fan Just Hours After Show Elimination

Kaye Adams had a seriously awkward exchange with a fan just hours after becoming the first celeb to be voted off this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Loose Women star and her partner Kai Widdrington were eliminated from the dance competition after losing out to singer Matt Goss in Sunday night’s dance-off.

Just hours later, a fan inadvertently rubbed salt into the wound when they delivered room service to Kaye at her hotel.

Kaye Adams Ray Burmiston via PA Media

Kaye revealed the awkward encounter in a tweet posted on Sunday evening.

“Just ordered room service in my hotel,” Kaye tweeted.

“The nice lady who brought it asked me ‘any idea who went out of @bbcstrictly tonight.?’ I said ‘me’. Awkward silence.”

Talk about kicking someone when they’re down.

When asked about her time on Strictly after being voted off on Sunday night’s results show, Kaye told host Tess Daly: “It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high pressured situation that’s what happens. So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant.”

She continued: “It was a hell of a lot of fun, I said my ambition was to learn to love to dance, and actually I have seen a whole new side to myself, it’s opened a little door. It’s been a wonderful experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show. So much has been a joy.”