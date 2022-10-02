Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke Guy LevyBBC/Guy Levy

Kaye Adams has become the first celebrity to be voted off this year’s series of Strictly Come Dancing.

The Loose Women star found herself in the bottom two alongside singer Matt Goss on Sunday night’s results show after the judges’ scores were combined with the results of the viewers’ votes.

Advertisement

Both stars faced each other in the dreaded dance-off, with Kaye and her dance partner Kai Widdrington performing their Charleston, whilst Matt and his dance partner Nadiya Bychkova performed their Samba in a bid to impress the judges and remain in the competition.

After both couples had danced a second time, the judges - Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Anton Du Beke and head judge Shirley Ballas - delivered their verdicts.

Craig chose to save Matt and Nadiya, as did Motsi, who said: “Well that was so close, both couples made mistakes. I feel like they were on the same level, but one couple was a little bit better for me, and I am saving Matt and Nadiya.”

Advertisement

Anton Du Beke also chose to save Matt and Nadiya, admitting it “wasn’t a vintage dance-off”.

With three votes to Matt and Nadiya, it meant they had won the majority vote and so Kaye would be leaving the competition. However, head Judge Shirley Ballas said she would have decided to save Kaye and Kai.

When asked if she agreed with the other judges, Shirley said: “I didn’t. I thought due to a little better quality, I would have saved Kaye and Kai.”

When asked by host Tess Daly about their time on the show, Kaye said: “It was the right result and I did make mistakes, and when it comes to that high pressured situation that’s what happens. So I am delighted for Matt and Nadiya, the only person I am just sorry for is this wonderful man [Kai], who has just been so brilliant.

“It was a hell of a lot of fun, I said my ambition was to learn to love to dance, and actually I have seen a whole new side to myself, it’s opened a little door. It’s been a wonderful experience and to spend time with such talented people who love the show. So much has been a joy.”

Advertisement

Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington perform on the second live show of Strictly Come Dancing 2022. Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

Kai was then asked if he had any words for Kaye and said: “Only we know how much real hard work has gone into this. There has been lots of ups and downs and we won’t go into them, but this lady is a trooper, and I know what she’s been going through in the week.

“For this woman to come out and give the performance that she did tonight really shows the testament to her character. I am proud of you, I know that your girls and your other half are proud of you, but the most important thing is that you should be proud of yourself, because you are a superstar.”