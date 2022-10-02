It was all change at the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard on Saturday night after two different Quickstep routines wowed the judges.

The 15 celebrity contestants took to the dance floor for the second time ahead of the public vote opening for the first time in the series.

Former Britain’s Got Talent finalist Molly Rainford came out on top following her impressive Quickstep to Love On Top by Beyonce, which closed the show.

Advertisement

The 21-year-old scored 34 points for her performance. As the celebrities week one scores have been combined with their week two scores, Molly was left with an overall score of 65.

Not far behind was radio presenter Richie Anderson who also won praise for his Quickstep, which he performed alongside professional partner Giovanni Pernice to Dancin’ Fool by Barry Manilow.

The fast-paced performance received a standing ovation from judges Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas, with Motsi describing it as “a moment”.

Advertisement

Richie scored 32, giving him a total of 55.

His high score came amid reports that he hadn’t clicked with professional Giovanni, who shut down down the rumours when the pair appeared on It Takes Two earlier this week.

“We are having a good time! So forget about what you’re reading, it’s not true,” Giovanni insisted.

Meanwhile actor Will Mellor and Nancy Xu dropped just one spot on the leaderboard into second place after receiving a score of 26 for their salsa to Never Too Much by Luther Vandross, giving them an overall score of 60.

Hamza Yassin, who was sharing the leaderboard top spot with Will after week one, was given a score of 24 for his performance of the jive to Blinding Lights by The Weeknd with partner Jowita Przystal.

The 32-year-old wildlife cameraman is once again joint with Will, but this time in second place also with 60 points overall.

Advertisement

Week 2 scores:

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu (8+9+9+8) = 34 Richie Anderson and Giovanni Pernice (8+8+8+8) = 32 Tyler West and Dianne Buswell (7+8+8+8) = 31 Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin (7+8+7+8) = 30 Fleur East and Vito Coppola (7+8+6+7) = 28 Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez (5+7+7+8) = 27 Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima (6+7+7+7) = 27 Will Mellor and Nancy Xu (6+7+6+7) = 26 Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer (6+7+6+7) = 26 James Bye and Amy Dowden (5+6+6+7) = 24 Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal (4+7+6+7) = 24 Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe (4+7+5+7) = 23 Kaye Adams and Kai Widdrington (4+6+6+6) = 22 Matt Goss and Nadiya Bychkova (4+6+6+6) = 22 Tony Adams and Katya Jones (4+6+6+6) = 22