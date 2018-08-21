Paralympian Lauren Steadman, presenter Susannah Constantine and actor Charles Venn are the final stars confirmed to strut their stuff on the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dance floor. Lauren, who won silver at the 2016 Paralympics in the paratriathlon, follows fellow paralympian Jonnie Peacock who competed on the show last year. The sportswoman, who was born without a complete right arm, was unveiled as the show’s 13th signing on Monday’s edition of ‘The One Show’.

Rex Lauren Steadman

She said: “I am a bit nervous, but I think you can revert back to dad dancing if it all goes wrong.” Meanwhile, Susannah and Charles’ involvement in the show was announced on Tuesday’s ‘Good Morning Britain’. Susannah is best known for presenting the BBC fashion show ‘What Not To Wear’ with Trinny Woodall between 2001 and 2005. The pair have also sold over 2.5 million copies of their style advice books.

Rex Susannah Constantine

Speaking about her forthcoming stint on the BBC dance show, Susannah said: “I hope to prove pigs can fly (dance). Sick with nerves and jangling with excitement.” ‘Casualty’ star Charles Venn said he he was “excited and scared in equal measure” at the thought of showing off his moves when the new series starts later this year.

Jeff Spicer via Getty Images Charles Venn

The actor said: “It truly is a pleasure to be a contestant on Strictly Come Dancing, to be associated with a show that has such a huge following excites and scares me in equal measure. Dancing on Strictly is going to be quite a challenge but life’s all about testing yourself so there’s lots to look forward to, let the games begin!” Charles is best known for playing nurse Jacob Masters in the BBC hospital drama ‘Casualty’ and as Ray Dixon in ‘EastEnders’. All 15 ‘Strictly’ stars have now been revealed. They are: Katie Piper - Presenter and campaigner Faye Tozer - Steps singer Danny John-Jules - actor Vick Hope - Capital Radio presenter Graeme Swann - Cricketer Dr Ranj - TV doctor Joe Sugg - YouTube star Stacey Dooley - Documentary presenter Kate Silverton - BBC Newsreader Sean Walsh - Comedian Ashley Roberts - Pussycat Dolls star Lee Ryan - Blue singer Lauren Steadman - Paralympian Susannah Constantine - Presenter and fashion writer Charles Venn - Actor There’s still no official word on when the 16th series of ‘Strictly’ will kick off, but if the dates follow the same pattern as 2017, we should expect it to launch on Saturday 8 September, before the first live show on Saturday 22 September.