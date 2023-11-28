Strictly Come Dancing's Layton Williams Responds To Shirley Ballas 'Feud' Reports

Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin on This Morning Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

Strictly Come Dancing star Layton Williams has dismissed rumours of a “feud” between himself and head judge Shirley Ballas following this weekend’s shows.

For the first time, the West End star and his professional dancer partner Nikita Kuzmin found themselves in the bottom two after receiving a lukewarm response from the judges for their American Smooth.

However, while she didn’t get a vote, Shirley said she’d have opted to keep Angela in the competition, claiming: “Important for me always when it comes to Ballroom and Latin is the character of the dance, that it’s true to the dance, timing and quality.”

The decision sparked a lot of conversation on X (formerly known as Twitter), with many media outlets reporting on a supposed “feud” between Layton and Shirley.

However, Layton shut this down when he and Nikita made an appearance on Tuesday’s edition of This Morning.

“Miss Shirley has been on board. Her 10 paddle has been out a few times. We heart Shirley,” he said.

When This Morning Craig Doyle asked Layton to clarify if that meant the and Shirley were on good terms, Layton insisted: “Oh absolutely. We’re very good.”

On Monday Layton spoke out on Instagram after being saved by the judges.

“That was close!” he wrote. “SO grateful to be through to Musicals Week! Being in the bottom two has given me a [fire] up my [bum]. Big love to all of our supporters.”