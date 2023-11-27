The Strictly couples pictured on Saturday night BBC/Guy Levy

Angela Scanlon has become the ninth celebrity to leave the current series of Strictly Come Dancing, missing out on a place in this year’s Movies Week special.

The TV personality and her professional partner Carlos Gu landed at the bottom of the leaderboard for their Cha Cha Cha during Saturday’s live show.

During the following night’s results show, it was revealed the pair had landed in the dance-off alongside Layton Williams and Nikita Luzmin.

After both couples had danced again, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke all voted to save Layton and Nikita, meaning that Angela was sent home.

Because the majority voted the same way, Head Judge Shirley Ballas did not get the chance to vote, although she revealed she’d actually have saved Angela were the decision up to her.

“[What’s] important for me always when it comes to Ballroom and Latin is the character of the dance, that it’s true to the dance, timing and quality,” Shirley explained, adding: “I would have voted for Angela and Carlos.”

Layton and Nikita were saved over Angela and Carlos BBC/Guy Levy

Speaking to Tess Daly, Angela admitted she was “really gutted” to be saying goodbye to Strictly.

“It has been the most wonderful experience,” Angela said. “I have made the best friend in [Carlos]. We have had so much fun, he is such an incredible guy. He has supported me and picked me up and made me laugh so much. I don’t know what to say, it’s been magical honestly.”

Carlos agreed: “Her commitment and her strength every day, day by day – I’m a professional dancer and she works so hard, harder than me! Look at her now – I am so proud, her sense of humour and we had so much fun everyday – she cracks me up laughing!”

With just five couples left in the contest, next week marks the Strictly quarter-finals, with each pair performing a different routine inspired by a musical theatre production.