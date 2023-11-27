Strictly's Layton Williams Speaks Out After Landing In The Dance-Off For The First Time

Layton Williams landed in the Strictly dance-off for the first time over the weekend BBC/Guy Levy

Layton Williams has spoken out after being saved by the judges in the Strictly Come Dancing dance-off on Sunday evening’s show.

For the first time, the West End star and his professional dancer partner Nikita Kuzmin found themselves in the bottom two after receiving a lukewarm response from the judges for their American Smooth.

Layton – who is best known for starring in Bad Education and the stage show Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – posted on Instagram after Sunday’s results show to share his thoughts on closely missing elimination.

“That was close! SO grateful to be through to Musicals Week! Being in the bottom two has given me a [fire] up my [bum]. Big love to all of our supporters,” he said.

He extended love and support towards Angela saying, “I love you x100,” alongside a video of them dancing.

“The last vid just sums you up. Pure joy,” Layton added.

Speaking to Tess Daly after her elimination, Angela admitted she was “really gutted” to be saying goodbye to Strictly, and was full of praise for her professional partner Carlos.

Layton has made it into the Strictly quarter-final, which happens to be the last themed show of the series, Musicals Week.