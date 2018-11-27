‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Stacey Dooley will swap partners when she joins the show’s 2019 arena tour. The documentary presenter, who is currently the bookies’ favourite to win this year’s series, is among the stars who will tour the country with the show, it has been confirmed. However, she will be dancing with Aljaž Škorjanec, rather than current partner Kevin Clifton.

BBC Stacey Dooley will not be dancing with Kevin Clifton on the 'Strictly Come Dancing' tour

Kevin will not be joining the ‘Strictly’ tour after taking on the role of Stacee Jaxx in a touring production of ‘Rock Of Ages’ from January to April. The dates clash with the ‘Strictly’ tour, which kicks off on 18 January and continues through to 10 February.

BBC Aljaž Škorjanec will pair up with Stacey instead

Bosses have revealed that 2018 contestants Dr Ranj Singh and Joe Sugg will also be joining Stacey on the tour. They will be dancing with their respective partners from this year’s series, Janette Manrara and and Dianne Buswell. More celebrity names are expected to be announced in due course.

BBC Dr Ranj will be taking to the floor once again