‘Strictly Come Dancing’ contestant Stacey Dooley will swap partners when she joins the show’s 2019 arena tour.
The documentary presenter, who is currently the bookies’ favourite to win this year’s series, is among the stars who will tour the country with the show, it has been confirmed.
However, she will be dancing with Aljaž Škorjanec, rather than current partner Kevin Clifton.
Kevin will not be joining the ‘Strictly’ tour after taking on the role of Stacee Jaxx in a touring production of ‘Rock Of Ages’ from January to April.
The dates clash with the ‘Strictly’ tour, which kicks off on 18 January and continues through to 10 February.
Bosses have revealed that 2018 contestants Dr Ranj Singh and Joe Sugg will also be joining Stacey on the tour.
They will be dancing with their respective partners from this year’s series, Janette Manrara and and Dianne Buswell.
More celebrity names are expected to be announced in due course.
For the first time ever, next year’s tour will feature all four of the ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ judges.
Shirley Ballas will make her debut alongside Darcey Bussell, Craig Revel Horwood and Bruno Tonioli on the 29-date jaunt, which will travel to Leeds, Manchester, Liverpool, Sheffield, Glasgow, Nottingham and London.
The show’s 2016 champion Ore Oduba will also be on hand to host proceedings.