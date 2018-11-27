‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional AJ Pritchard has admitted that he feels the judges undermarked his and Lauren Steadman’s latest performance.
For the second week in a row, AJ and Lauren found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night, after failing to impress the judges with her Salsa routine.
However, in an interview on spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’, the professional has admitted he thinks that he and Lauren deserved more for their efforts.
Singling out Craig Revel Horwood’s low score specifically, he told Zoë Ball: “Technically, with the armography and steps and choreography we put in there and the lifts… it didn’t deserve a five. There is nothing else to say.”
Lauren added: “’I tried to bring everything I could this week. We were selling it... we worked on personality day-in and day-out and me just showing who I am and how I am with you on my own.
“And to see the five and the 23… was tough.”
Despite having been at the bottom of the leaderboard for two consecutive weeks, AJ and Lauren have so far sailed through the competition, managing to completely avoid the bottom two.
In Sunday night’s results show, it was former cricketer Graeme Swann who was sent home from the competition, after a surprising dance-off against Ashley Roberts - the first contestant to land a perfect score just a week earlier.
The remaining six pairs will compete in Musicals Week on Saturday night, with the live show kicking off at 6.50pm on BBC One.