‘Strictly Come Dancing’ professional AJ Pritchard has admitted that he feels the judges undermarked his and Lauren Steadman’s latest performance. For the second week in a row, AJ and Lauren found themselves at the bottom of the leaderboard on Saturday night, after failing to impress the judges with her Salsa routine. However, in an interview on spin-off show ‘It Takes Two’, the professional has admitted he thinks that he and Lauren deserved more for their efforts.

BBC/Guy Levy Lauren and AJ on the 'Strictly' dance floor

Singling out Craig Revel Horwood’s low score specifically, he told Zoë Ball: “Technically, with the armography and steps and choreography we put in there and the lifts… it didn’t deserve a five. There is nothing else to say.” Lauren added: “’I tried to bring everything I could this week. We were selling it... we worked on personality day-in and day-out and me just showing who I am and how I am with you on my own. “And to see the five and the 23… was tough.”