The new stars of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ threw on their glitzy finery for the first time on Monday night, at the show’s glamorous red carpet launch. There were spangles, sequins and spandex aplenty, with all 15 celebrities taking part in the show walking the red carpet at the event, which was also attended by the the show’s professional dancers, both new and old.

PA Wire/PA Images Dr Ranj Singh and Ashley Roberts

Former Pussycat Dolls performer Ashley Roberts was already getting into the swing as she shimmied down the red carpet with TV doctor Ranj Singh, while comedian Seann Walsh and broadcaster Kate Silverton had a routine already rehearsed for when they were photographed together.

PA Wire/PA Images Seann and Kate have already got some moves

As well as the professional dancers and competing celebrities, all four of the judges also made an appearance, with Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Head Judge Shirley Ballas posing together for the first time since last year’s series. Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman also walked the red carpet together, ahead of hosting the show together for another year. Check out all the pics from the event in the gallery below…

Photo gallery 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2018: Red Carpet Launch See Gallery 'Strictly Come Dancing' 2018 Red Carpet Launch: All The Pics From This Year's Event 1 / 32









'Strictly Come Dancing' 2018: Red Carpet Launch 1 / 32









