The new stars of ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ threw on their glitzy finery for the first time on Monday night, at the show’s glamorous red carpet launch.
There were spangles, sequins and spandex aplenty, with all 15 celebrities taking part in the show walking the red carpet at the event, which was also attended by the the show’s professional dancers, both new and old.
Former Pussycat Dolls performer Ashley Roberts was already getting into the swing as she shimmied down the red carpet with TV doctor Ranj Singh, while comedian Seann Walsh and broadcaster Kate Silverton had a routine already rehearsed for when they were photographed together.
As well as the professional dancers and competing celebrities, all four of the judges also made an appearance, with Craig Revel Horwood, Dame Darcey Bussell, Bruno Tonioli and Head Judge Shirley Ballas posing together for the first time since last year’s series.
Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman also walked the red carpet together, ahead of hosting the show together for another year.
Check out all the pics from the event in the gallery below…
This year’s launch show is due to air on Saturday 8 September, when the competing stars will find out which pros they’ve been partnered with.
It’s already been confirmed that, despite reports to the contrary, ‘Strictly’ pro Neil Jones won’t be getting a celebrity partner for the third year in a row, and neither will new recruit Luba Mushtuk.
Meanwhile, the new ‘Strictly’ line-up hasn’t been well received by all fans of the show, with some criticising the caliber of celebrity that has been signed up, though they were defended at the launch by reigning ‘Strictly’ champ Joe McFadden.