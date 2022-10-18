Anton Du Beke Blasts Strictly Come Dancing 'Mole' Responsible For Leaking Result Each Week

Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke has urged the supposed “mole” responsible for leaking the eliminated contestant each weekend to stop.

While Strictly airs every Saturday and Sunday night, only the former is actually a live broadcast, with the weekly results show actually pre-recorded the night before.

Because of this, the result of each elimination is usually leaked online ahead of time, if Strictly fans know where to look for it.

However, this also means that some Strictly viewers can have the result spoiled for them without wanting to.

Speaking on Tuesday’s edition of Loose Women, Anton admitted the leaks “get on my nerves”, telling whoever is responsible: “Please stop. I don’t know who you are but please stop. Don’t do it. Why would you do it?”

Anton Du Beke Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock

“Nobody knows who it is,” he continued. “The audience… we’re all in it together.

“Knowledge is power and all that sort of stuff, everyone has an agreement we won’t say anything, so I don’t know who does it.”

Anton added: “They call you a spoiler for a reason – because you’re a spoiler. Don’t do it… Try to stop spoiling it please, because people don’t want to know.”

Anton with fellow Strictly judges Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas Guy Levy/BBC via PA Media

This weekend, Strictly is introducing a one-off themed week in honour of the BBC’s 100th anniversary, with each of the 12 couples still in the competition performing routines inspired by some of the broadcaster’s most popular shows,.

These will include performances to music from EastEnders, Doctor Who, Line Of Duty and Casualty, among others.

