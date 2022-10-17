Line Of Duty, EastEnders, The Apprentice and Doctor Who are among the TV shows the cast of Strictly Come Dancing will be paying homage to during this year’s very special themed week.
As part of the BBC’s centenary celebrations, this year Strictly has introduced a one-off special in which the couples will be performing routines inspired by some of the broadcaster’s most iconic shows.
The songs and dances being performed in Saturday night’s BBC 100 special have now been announced, and it sounds like fans are in for an absolute treat.
Among the routines to keep an eye out for include a Tango to the Casualty theme tune, a Charleston inspired by Victoria Wood and a Foxtrot to the iconic Julia’s Theme from EastEnders.
Bring. It. On.
Check out the full list of songs and dances below:
- Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin will dance the Paso Doble to Sergei Prokofiev’s Montgues and Capulets, which is heavily featured in The Apprentice
- Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe will dance the Tango to the Casualty theme tune
- Fleur East and Vito Coppola will dance the Jive to Waterloo by ABBA, as a tribute to the Eurovision Song Contest
- Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal will dance the Quickstep to Imagine Dragons’ On Top Of The World in a celebration of BBC Nature programming
- Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez will dance the Charleston to the Blue Peter theme tune
- James Bye and Amy Dowden will dance the Foxtrot to Julia’s Theme, the slowed-down melancholic version of the EastEnders theme tune
- Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer will dance the Charleston to Victoria Wood’s The Ballad Of Barry And Freda
- Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima will dance the Quickstep to Ballroom Blitz as a nod to Come Dancing
- Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu will dance a Couple’s Choice routine to the Grange Hill theme tune
- Tony Adams and Katya Jones will dance the Cha Cha to the Grandstand theme tune
- Tyler West and Dianne Buswell will dance the Tango to the Doctor Who theme tune
- Will Mellor and Nancy Xu will dance the Viennese Waltz to the theme music from Line Of Duty
Strictly Come Dancing returns on Saturday night at 6.40pm on BBC One.