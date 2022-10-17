Ellie Simmonds and Nikita Kuzmin will dance the Paso Doble to Sergei Prokofiev’s Montgues and Capulets, which is heavily featured in The Apprentice

Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe will dance the Tango to the Casualty theme tune

Fleur East and Vito Coppola will dance the Jive to Waterloo by ABBA, as a tribute to the Eurovision Song Contest

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal will dance the Quickstep to Imagine Dragons’ On Top Of The World in a celebration of BBC Nature programming

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez will dance the Charleston to the Blue Peter theme tune

James Bye and Amy Dowden will dance the Foxtrot to Julia’s Theme, the slowed-down melancholic version of the EastEnders theme tune

Jayde Adams and Karen Hauer will dance the Charleston to Victoria Wood’s The Ballad Of Barry And Freda

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima will dance the Quickstep to Ballroom Blitz as a nod to Come Dancing

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu will dance a Couple’s Choice routine to the Grange Hill theme tune

Tony Adams and Katya Jones will dance the Cha Cha to the Grandstand theme tune

Tyler West and Dianne Buswell will dance the Tango to the Doctor Who theme tune