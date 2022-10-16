Fleur East's Latest Strictly Routine Was So Strong It Somehow Broke Motsi Mabuse's Chair

Fleur East’s latest Strictly Come Dancing routine was so strong it somehow led to judge Motsi Mabuse breaking her chair in all of the excitement.

And bounce back she did, with a routine that Craig Revel Horwood said was the “dance to beat” and even left presenter Tess Daly in a bit of a tizz.

When it came to Motsi’s turn to offer her critiques, she began rising out of her seat while repeating “wow, wow, wow”, only to knock it over completely in a move that we can only describe as an unintentional homage to Bruno Tonioli.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola react to the chaotic scene BBC

Fellow judge Craig then came to her aid, only to end up exposing the fact her booster cushion had made a break for it in the process, much to the amusement of the rest of the panel.

“She’s overwhelmed, safe to say,” Tess then joked.

Fleur's fabulous Argentine Tango resulted in some chaotic scenes on the panel BBC

Fleur ended up receiving her highest score of the series for her Argentine Tango, but it was Hamza Yassin who landed at the top of the leaderboard for his jaw-dropping Salsa routine.

Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale was Bros singer Matt Goss, who received mostly positive feedback for his Jive, but still came in at the bottom of the ranking with just 20 points.