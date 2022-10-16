Claudia Winkleman Apologises For Tony Adams' 'Fruity' Language After He Swears Live On Strictly

Tony Adams and Katya Jones with Strictly host Tess Daly BBC

Tony Adams was apparently so excited by his positive feedback on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday night that he forgot where he was for just a second.

After his instantly-iconic Samba routine last week earned him just two points from judge Craig Revel Horwood, the football legend bounced back with an American Smooth routine on Saturday night, with all of the judges pointing it was an improvement on his previous dances.

Advertisement

But it was when Craig said simply “better” by way of critique that he nearly brought the roof down, with rapturous applause from the audience and celebrations between Tony and his dance partner Katya Jones.

The former Arsenal star was so swept up in the moment that he almost forgot to stick around for Motsi Mabuse’s comments, declaring “oh shit, sorry!” when he realised his mistake.

With only presenter Tess Daly apparently noticing the gaffe, Motsi told him: “It’s OK! There’s no topping bottom!”

Tess appeared to be the only person in the studio who noticed Tony's slip of the tongue BBC

Advertisement

After he joined Claudia Winkleman upstairs, she began by saying: “Very well done, I would like to apologise if there was anything fruity in the language.”

“Did I say something?” Tony asked, to which the host insisted: “It’s fine! Don’t be silly! Craig said ‘better’, it often gets us all going.”

He then added: “I’m so sorry. I’m so excited Claudia!”

“I get it,” she then insisted with a laugh.

Tony later apologised for his "fruity" language BBC

In fact, Tony’s American Smooth put him third from bottom during Saturday’s live show, with Matt Goss in the unenviable position of last place after his Jive routine.

Find out how all the stars get on in Sunday night’s Strictly results show airing at 7.15pm on BBC One.