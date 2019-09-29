It was only the second live show of this year’s Strictly Come Dancing but things have already got rather tense. As well as the start of Saturday night’s show being plagued with technical issues, which led to host Tess Daly issuing an apology to viewers, there also appeared to be some tension between judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

BBC Strictly judges (l-r) Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse, Shirley Ballas and Bruno Tonioli

Throughout the show, the pair disagreed while dishing out their critiques, with many viewers speculating about their working relationship after Motsi previously suggested that Craig is too harsh with his scores. When Craig criticised aspects of viscountess Emma Weymouth’s Tango, saying “It lacked attack for me…. the footwork was really messy,” Motsi told her she could see her performing the right steps, saying: “I saw it darling.” And after Craig critiqued James Cracknell, Motsi told the Olympian: “You’ve got the worst over, so now you can breathe.” It didn’t go unnoticed by some viewers…

Elsewhere, Katya Jones and her partner Mike Bushell raised eyebrows after delivering a “full horror” routine. The sports presenter performed the American Smooth while wearing a cowboy outfit, which Katya admitted was a “risky routine”, and ended with Mike eating a banana.