06/11/2018 14:00 GMT

'Strictly Come Dancing' Week 8 Songs And Dances Confirmed

Blackpool is in sight...

‘Strictly Come Dancing’ bosses have confirmed the songs and dances the contestants will be performing to this weekend.

We’re now over halfway into the competition and the remaining nine couples will be pulling out all the stops for a chance to perform in Blackpool next weekend (17 November).

Saturday’s live show will see them taking on a range of dance styles, with modern tunes from the likes of Sigala and Calum Scott mixed with classics from Jackie Wilson and Audrey Hepburn.

This week it’s Ashley Roberts and Pasha Kovalev’s couple’s choice, and they’ll be performing a contemporary routine.

Here’s the full rundown of what to expect…

  • Ashley and Pasha will be dancing Contemporary to ‘Unsteady’ by X Ambassadors
  • Lauren and AJ will be dancing a Viennese Waltz to ‘You Are The Reason’ by Calum Scott and Leona Lewis
  • Stacey and Kevin will be dancing a Waltz to ‘Moon River’ by Audrey Hepburn
  • Faye and Giovanni will be dancing a Jive to ‘Reet Petite’ by Jackie Wilson
  • Kate and Aljaz will be dancing a Quickstep to ’I Want You To Want Me; by Letters To Cleo
  • Danny and Amy will be dancing a Samba to ‘Feels Like Home’ by Sigala
  • Charles and Karen will be dancing a Charleston to ‘No Diggity’ by Minimatic
  • Graeme and Oti will be dancing a Salsa to ‘Follow The Leader’ by Soca Boys
  • Joe and Dianne will be dancing a Samba to ‘MmmBop’ by Hanson

Last week Dr Ranj Singh became the sixth celebrity to leave this year’s series.

The ‘This Morning’ medic left the BBC ballroom competition during Sunday’s results show after facing ‘Casualty’ actor Charles Venn in the dance-off.

After the result was announced, Dr Ranj told host Tess Daly: “I can’t express how much this has meant to me. I have made friends for life. I’ve done something that I only could have dreamed of. I just want to say to anyone who ever dreams of this you can, you really can, ’cause I’m here and I’ve done it.”

Meanwhile, six ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ ghosts of Christmas past have been confirmed to be hitting the floor for this year’s festive special.

Airing on Christmas Day, former champion Caroline Flack will be strapping on her dancing shoes once again for the special episode, where she’ll be joined by Aston Merrygold and Anita Rani.

Also competing for the Silver Star trophy in this year’s Christmas special, which will have the theme of “fairy tales and making dreams come true, will be ‘EastEnders’ actor Jake Wood, former cricketer Michael Vaughan and Ann Widdecombe.

