11 Striking Photos You Missed This Week

With the ever-changing news cycle, it’s easy to miss captivating images that fly under the radar. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered. We’re highlighting exceptional photos from around the world this past week. Check them out: Above: Shiite fighters from the Hezbollah and Amal movements take aim with a Kalashnikov assault rifle and a rocket-propelled grenade launcher amid clashes in the area of Tayouneh, in the southern suburb of the capital Beirut, on Oct. 14. Gunfire killed several people and wounded dozens at a Beirut rally to demand the dismissal of the Beirut blast lead investigator.

Matt Dunham via AP A red deer stag bellows at sunrise during the autumn breeding season, in Bushy Park, southwest London, on Oct. 13.

John Bazemore via AP The Milwaukee Brewers' Avisail Garcia slides into home as Atlanta Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud misses the tag during the fourth inning of Game 4 of the National League Division Series in Atlanta, on Oct. 12.

Robert F. Bukaty via AP Valley fog wafts through the autumn-colored hills near the Picket Hill Farm in Denmark, Maine, on Oct. 13.

MUNIR UZ ZAMAN/AFP via Getty Images Protesters try to break a locked gate of the National Mosque during a demonstration after the Friday prayers in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on Oct. 15. The protests began after footage emerged of a Koran being placed on the knee of a figure of a Hindu god during celebrations for the Hindu festival of Durga Puja.

SAJJAD HUSSAIN/AFP via Getty Images Hindu devotees perform the ritual worship Ayudha Puja on their bicycles on the occasion of the Dussehra-Vijay Dashami festival in New Delhi, on Oct. 14.

CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ/AFP via Getty Images People take part in the Baile de la Candela (fire dance) religious ceremony on the Sorte mountain, in Yaracuy state, Venezuela, on Oct. 12. Thousands of pilgrims gather in the mountains to worship Maria Lionza and other spirits of a new religious movement which is a blend of African, Indigenous and Catholic beliefs.

KEVIN LAMARQUE via REUTERS A man sits on his balcony at an apartment building in Arlington, Virginia, on Oct. 13.

FRANCIS MASCARENHAS via REUTERS Laborers work next to electricity pylons in Mumbai, on Oct. 13.

PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images French firefighters protect a painting with a fireproof blanket during a fire drill aimed at preserving artworks displayed in the Saint-Andre cathedral in Bordeaux, southwestern France, on Oct. 12.