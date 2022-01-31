Life

5 Super Stylish Drinks Trolleys (And Everything You Need On Yours)

As Dry January comes to a close, invest in a drinks trolley for cocktails – or mocktails –galore.

Shopping Writer

Drinks trolley essentials for a more stylish cocktail hour.
Mixed Retailers
Drinks trolley essentials for a more stylish cocktail hour.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Keen to bring back cocktail hour? Well, there’s never been a better time to invest in a stylish drinks trolley (and all the cocktail making essentials).

Whether you’re planning on breaking Dry January in style – or have developed a dab hand in mocktails and want to keep your skills finely honed, a bar cart will store everything you need and look seriously good while it does it.

Although once a snapshot from the past (think: glamorous 1920s entertaining), drinks trolleys are making a comeback in a big, big way.

Whether you want a trolley that works as a statement piece, doubles up as extra storage, or can be easily wheeled between rooms for entertaining, there are plenty of options.

Here we’ve rounded up five of our favourites, plus all the stylish accessories you’ll need to stock yours up and take cocktail hour up a notch or two.

Cheers!

Dunelm
A glam-as-you-like trolley
This oh-so-glamorous gold drinks trolley is the perfect addition to your front room.

Get the Harper Drinks Trolley from Dunelm for £149
Amazon
Classy decanter and glasses
Decant your favourite drink into this crystal carafe and pop it in pride of place on your trolley for easy pouring.

Get the Maison & White Whiskey Decanter & Glasses for £21.99
Amazon
A cocktail shaker set
If you're serious about taking your cocktail making up a notch, you'll need a full cocktail making set. This has everything you need to mix all your favourites.

Get this Fabv Cocktail Making Set from Amazon for £29.99
Amazon
The perfect curved trolley
With its circular design, gold frame and mirrored shelves, this wheeled trolley is the epitome of vintage style.

Get the House and Homestyle Golden Circular Drinks Trolley for £71.26 (was £75.53) from Amazon
Amazon
A statement cocktail glass
This lidded pineapple shaped cocktail glass is seriously cool, and a great trolley addition – even if it's simply used as a statement piece.

Get the Ancllo Pineapple Cocktail Glass for £23.99 from Amazon
Amazon
Reusable cocktail stirrers
Add an extra layer of luxury to your drinks trolley with these gorgeous gold leaf stirrers.

Get the BarCraft Leaf Cocktail Stirrers for £7.99
Amazon
A spherical-as-a-globe trolley
There's no denying how quirky (and cool) this retro globe drinks cabinet is.

Get the HomCom Globe Shaped Retro Style Drink Cabinet from £99.99 (was 107.99) from Amazon
Amazon
Quirky tumblers
These gold-rimmed diamond-shaped glasses will make a statement. They're perfect for whisky and almost impossible to knock over thanks to their weighted design.

Get two Glassearm Diamond Whiskey Glasses for £14.98 from Amazon
Amazon
Chillable drinks stones
No need for ice cubes (and that watery taste they can leave in your drink) – these reusable 'whisky' stones can be used time and time again. Simply pop them in the freezer, leave to chill for an hour or two, then add to your drink of choice.

Get DS Gifts Whisky Stones for £9.99 (were £14.99) from Amazon
A cute but budget-friendly trolley
Amazon
For a cocktail trolley with a lower pricer tag (but just as much class). this one's perfect.

Get the Spot on Dealz Drinks Trolley for £57.90 from Amazon
Amazon
All the cocktail knowhow in a book
Keen to master the art of classic cocktail making? This recipe book from London's The Alchemist contains everything you need to know.

Get The Alchemist Cocktail Book: Master the dark arts of mixology for £12.35 (was £16.99) from Amazon
Amazon
Classic martini glasses
This really resonable set of martini glasses is a must for anyone as obsessed with porn star and espresso martinis as we are.

Get four Vemacity Elegant Coupe Cocktail Glasses for £35.99 (was £45) from Amazon
Wayfair
A rustic-style drinks trolley
If you prefer to keep your drinks in the kitchen, this rustic design is a great option, with plenty of space and racks for your favourite wines, too.

Get the Borough Wharf Exeter Serving Cart from Wayfair for £134.99 (was £149.99)
Amazon
Hammered copper cups
Whether you're a big Moscow Mule drinker or simply love the copper look, these hammered cups will make a great addition to your collection.

Get the Mosscoff Copper wine glasses set of 4 for £36.99 from Amazon
Amazon
Your own personal alcohol tap
Okay, so it might not technically fit on a trolley (depending on how large yours is) but for anyone who prefers beer or cider on tap, this cooling keg holder is the stuff of dreams.

Get the Krups Sub Barrel Beer Tap for £167 from Amazon
Suggest a correction
Food and DrinkshoppingHome and GardenhomeCocktails