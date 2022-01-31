Mixed Retailers Drinks trolley essentials for a more stylish cocktail hour.

We hope you love the products we recommend! All of them were independently selected by our editors. Just so you know, HuffPost UK may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page if you decide to shop from them. Oh, and FYI — prices are accurate and items in stock as of time of publication.

Keen to bring back cocktail hour? Well, there’s never been a better time to invest in a stylish drinks trolley (and all the cocktail making essentials).

Advertisement

Whether you’re planning on breaking Dry January in style – or have developed a dab hand in mocktails and want to keep your skills finely honed, a bar cart will store everything you need and look seriously good while it does it.

Although once a snapshot from the past (think: glamorous 1920s entertaining), drinks trolleys are making a comeback in a big, big way.

Advertisement

Whether you want a trolley that works as a statement piece, doubles up as extra storage, or can be easily wheeled between rooms for entertaining, there are plenty of options.

Here we’ve rounded up five of our favourites, plus all the stylish accessories you’ll need to stock yours up and take cocktail hour up a notch or two.

Advertisement