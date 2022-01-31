Sue Gray's Report On Party Allegations Has Finally Been Delivered To No.10

Sue Gray has delivered her report on parties held in Downing Street during lockdown to Boris Johnson, and the prime minister will deliver a Commons statement at 3.30pm on Monday.
Johnson’s response to the findings of the long-awaited inquiry by the senior civil servant could prove critical to whether he survives as Conservative Party leader.
Gray’s findings may be watered down from its initial conclusions, following a request from the Metropolitan Police.
Scotland Yard is conducting its own investigation into some of the potentially rule-breaking gatherings and asked that Gray’s report not prejudice its inquiry.
This has led to accusations the report will be a whitewash as the most serious allegations might not be made public.
And while Downing Street said it will publish Gray’s report this afternoon in the full form it has received from Gray, it did not commit to publish a fuller version in future.
It means details about some of the most serious alleged breaches of the rules might never see the light of day.
“Obviously we will need to consider what might be appropriate and we are discussing with the Cabinet Office team in due course about what might be appropriate,” a No.10 spokesperson said.
Downing Street said Johnson spoke with Gray yesterday in advance of the report being delivered.
Asked earlier if he had done “anything wrong”, Johnson told broadcasters in Essex the public would have to “wait and see the outcome of the investigations”.
“Of course I stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past,” he added.
Some Tory MPs angry at both Johnson’s involvement in the gatherings and his handling of the revelations have already called on him to resign.
Others have been waiting for Gray’s report to be published before deciding whether to call for a no confidence vote in him as PM.