Sue Gray's Report On Party Allegations Has Finally Been Delivered To No.10

Johnson’s response to the findings of the long-awaited inquiry by the senior civil servant could prove critical to whether he survives as Conservative Party leader.

Scotland Yard is conducting its own investigation into some of the potentially rule-breaking gatherings and asked that Gray’s report not prejudice its inquiry.

Gray’s findings may be watered down from its initial conclusions, following a request from the Metropolitan Police.

This has led to accusations the report will be a whitewash as the most serious allegations might not be made public.

And while Downing Street said it will publish Gray’s report this afternoon in the full form it has received from Gray, it did not commit to publish a fuller version in future.

It means details about some of the most serious alleged breaches of the rules might never see the light of day.

“Obviously we will need to consider what might be appropriate and we are discussing with the Cabinet Office team in due course about what might be appropriate,” a No.10 spokesperson said.

Downing Street said Johnson spoke with Gray yesterday in advance of the report being delivered.

Asked earlier if he had done “anything wrong”, Johnson told broadcasters in Essex the public would have to “wait and see the outcome of the investigations”.

“Of course I stick absolutely to what I’ve said in the past,” he added. Some Tory MPs angry at both Johnson’s involvement in the gatherings and his handling of the revelations have already called on him to resign.