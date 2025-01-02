Suella Braverman Claims She Has Seen The 'Land Border' Between Italy And Turkey And People Are Baffled

Suella Braverman has left people baffled after claiming she has seen the “land border” between Italy and Turkey even though the two countries are hundreds of miles apart.
The former Tory home secretary made the comment while hosting a phone-in on LBC on Thursday.
Discussing what other countries have done to tackle illegal immigration, Braverman said: “Italy have reinforced their borders. They built a wall, I went to see that wall, they built a wall on the land border between Italy and Turkey.”
It is unclear what the MP for Fareham and Waterlooville was talking about, given the vast distance between Italy and Turkey.
Social media users were unforgiving in their reaction to Braverman’s comments, with one asking: “What is she smoking?”
Another ironically said she was “a loss to politics”.
Others were equally perplexed at Braverman’s remarks.
Braverman later insisted she had meant to say Greece instead of Italy.