Suella Braverman Claims She Has Seen The 'Land Border' Between Italy And Turkey And People Are Baffled

Former home secretary Suella Braverman made her comments on LBC. via Associated Press

Suella Braverman has left people baffled after claiming she has seen the “land border” between Italy and Turkey even though the two countries are hundreds of miles apart.

The former Tory home secretary made the comment while hosting a phone-in on LBC on Thursday.

Discussing what other countries have done to tackle illegal immigration, Braverman said: “Italy have reinforced their borders. They built a wall, I went to see that wall, they built a wall on the land border between Italy and Turkey.”

Suella Braverman tells LBC that Italy have "built a wall" on the "land border between Italy and Turkey" and insists that "I went to see" it pic.twitter.com/HU2g3SlHFs — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) January 2, 2025

It is unclear what the MP for Fareham and Waterlooville was talking about, given the vast distance between Italy and Turkey.

A map of Europe showing the distance between Italy and Turkey. Google

Social media users were unforgiving in their reaction to Braverman’s comments, with one asking: “What is she smoking?”

Suella Braverman says Italy has a land border with Turkey and that she has seen it. 🤣🤣🤣



What is she smoking?!



pic.twitter.com/7QPOLlJzYb — Darshan Sanghrajka (@chiefchimpanzee) January 2, 2025

Another ironically said she was “a loss to politics”.

Suella Braverman has just told @lbc listeners that not only has Italy built a wall on "its border with Turkey" but that she has been there "and seen it."



What a loss to politics. pic.twitter.com/Zn8hrZhTfs — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 2, 2025

Others were equally perplexed at Braverman’s remarks.

Suella Braverman claims to have been to the Italy/Turkey land border & seen a wall there! A remarkable claim since the countries are not neighbours! https://t.co/mKF0JDhhIJ — Sunder Katwala (@sundersays) January 2, 2025

.@SuellaBraverman can you please draw a line with a crayon on this map where you saw the wall between Italy & Turkey pic.twitter.com/JxBuWovuS7 — Mr Ethical @ketsudo.bsky.social (@nw_nicholas) January 2, 2025

Hi @SuellaBraverman - there’s a lot of land between Italy & Turkey, can you tell us exactly where this wall is? https://t.co/DOwT9sNkvg pic.twitter.com/2pPhhJeijd — Katherine Denkinson (@KDenkWrites) January 2, 2025

Braverman later insisted she had meant to say Greece instead of Italy.