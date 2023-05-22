Suella Braverman Says There Was 'Nothing Untoward' About How She Handled Speeding Offence

Suella Braverman Sky News

Suella Braverman has said insisted there was “nothing untoward” about how she handled being caught speeding.

Rishi Sunak is considering launching a formal investigation into whether the home secretary broke the ministerial code.

The home secretary is under pressure after she asked officials to try to arrange a private speed awareness course for her rather than pay a fine.

Speaking to broadcasters on Monday afternoon, Braverman did not deny she asked civil servants to intervene.

“Last summer, I was speeding. I regret that. I paid the fine and I took the points but we’re focused now on delivering for the British people and working for them,” she said.

“In relation to the process, I’m focused on delivering for the British people, doing my job as home secretary and what I will say is that, in my view, I’m confident that nothing untoward has happened.”

Downing Street said the prime minister had spoken to Sir Laurie Magnus, his independent ethics adviser, this morning about the case.

The PM’s spokesperson said Sunak was “availing himself of information” about the situation after his return from the G7 summit in Japan overnight.

However, he insisted the prime minister has “full confidence” in the home secretary.