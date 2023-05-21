Rishi Sunak Refuses To Back Suella Braverman In Tense Exchanges With Journalists

Rishi Sunak at the press conference in Japan. Sky News

Rishi Sunak has refused to give Suella Braverman his full backing after she was accused of asking civil servants to help her dodge a speeding fine.

The home secretary has been accused of breaking the ministerial code after reportedly asking Home Office aides to help organise a one-to-one driving awareness course instead.

Officials refused the request, so Braverman allegedly asked a political aide to assist her in attempting to arrange an alternative to having to attend a course with other motorists.

She eventually agreed to accept three penalty points and pay a fine over the incident, which happened last summer when she was attorney general.

At a press conference at the G7 summit in Japan, a terse Sunak became increasingly irritated as he was repeatedly asked about the row.

Ominously for Braverman, he turned down an opportunity to say he had “full confidence” in her.

The first question came from BBC political editor Chris Mason.

He said: “Will you ask the independent adviser on ministers’ interests to look into your home secretary’s conduct after she asked civil servants to help her deal with being caught speeding, and do you have full confidence in Suella Braverman?”

A clearly-irritated Sunak replied: “Did you have any questions about the summit?

Mason responded: “Others will, I think.”

The PM then said: “Well Chris I don’t know the full details about what has happened, nor have I spoken to the home secretary. I think you can see first hand what I’ve been doing over the last day or so.

“But I understand that she’s expressed regret for speeding, accepted the penalty and paid the fine.”

ITV political editor Robert Peston then said: “She asked her officials for advice on a private matter - her penalty.

“It’s not appropriate for a minister to do that, is it?”

Sunak replied: “I’ll just refer you to what I said previously.”

Sky’s Beth Rigby then asked the PM: “On Suella Braverman, reports that the home secretary asked civil servants to help her avoid a speeding fine makes a mockery of your government of integrity.

“Is she becoming a liability to your own reputation?”

Appearing ever more exasperated, Sunak said: “I would again just refer you to what I said previously.”

