Protesters Disrupt Suella Braverman's Immigration Speech To Right-Wing Conference

Suella Braverman’s speech to a right-wing Conservative conference was disrupted by protesters on Monday.
As the home secretary began her address, a man at the front of the hall stood up and shouted to condemn her immigration policies.
The man, who identified himself as a member of Extinction Rebellion, was quickly bundled out of the venue by security.
As he was being removed, he appeared to shout: “We welcome you unless you come on a boat - unless you are brown.”
Moments later, a woman stood up and also started heckling the home secretary before also being removed.
“Anyone else?” Braverman said to applause, before adding: “It’s audition day for the shadow cabinet.”
Earlier in the day, former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg’s speech was interrupted early on by a protester warning about “fascism”.
The three-day National Conservatism conference will see speeches from cabinet ministers and culturally conservative Tory MPs and speakers.
It is hosted by the US-based populist Edmund Burke Foundation organisation.