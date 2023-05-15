Protesters Disrupt Suella Braverman's Immigration Speech To Right-Wing Conference

Leon Neal via Getty Images

Suella Braverman’s speech to a right-wing Conservative conference was disrupted by protesters on Monday.

As the home secretary began her address, a man at the front of the hall stood up and shouted to condemn her immigration policies.

Advertisement

The man, who identified himself as a member of Extinction Rebellion, was quickly bundled out of the venue by security.

As he was being removed, he appeared to shout: “We welcome you unless you come on a boat - unless you are brown.”

Moments later, a woman stood up and also started heckling the home secretary before also being removed.

“Anyone else?” Braverman said to applause, before adding: “It’s audition day for the shadow cabinet.”

Advertisement

Two protesters interrupting Suella Braverman’s NatCon speech have been taken out the hall pic.twitter.com/SPaocOYBxM — Ned Simons (@nedsimons) May 15, 2023

Two protesters led out of NatCon conference for disrupting Home Secretary Suella Braverman’s speech seconds into it…



The first identifies himself as representing Extinction Rebellion pic.twitter.com/lRnR5EvuLY — Arj Singh (@singharj) May 15, 2023

Extinction Rebellion activists have disrupted Suella Braverman’s speech to the National Conservatism conference. pic.twitter.com/uU7xQ9O2zI — Ben Kentish (@BenKentish) May 15, 2023

Earlier in the day, former cabinet minister Jacob Rees-Mogg’s speech was interrupted early on by a protester warning about “fascism”.

The three-day National Conservatism conference will see speeches from cabinet ministers and culturally conservative Tory MPs and speakers.

Advertisement