Suella Braverman Says She Wants More British People To Become Fruit Pickers

Romanian workers picking Pinot Noir grapes in a vineyard in Hampshire. Suella Braverman wants them replaced with British workers. UCG via Getty Images

More British people should become fruit pickers so the country is less reliant on foreign labour, according to Suella Braverman.

The home secretary also says the UK needs more homegrown lorry drivers and butchers.

In a speech at the National Conservatism conference in London, Braverman will warn that UK workers are at risk of forgetting “how to do things for ourselves” because so many jobs are done by immigrants.

Advertisement

And she will say the Tories must keep their 2019 election promise to cut immigration.

Her comments came ahead of the publication of figures which are expected to show that net immigration migration - the difference between the numbers entering and leaving the UK - is approaching one million.

The cabinet minister will say: “High-skilled workers support economic growth. Fact. But we need to get overall immigration numbers down. And we mustn’t forget how to do things for ourselves.

“There is no good reason why we can’t train up enough HGV drivers, butchers or fruit pickers.

“Brexit enables us to build a high-skilled, high wage economy that is less dependent on low-skilled foreign labour. That was our 2019 manifesto pledge and what we must deliver.”

Braverman will say “mass and rapid migration is unsustainable in terms of housing supply, service and community relations”.

Advertisement

She will add: “I’m not embarrassed to say that I love Britain. No true Conservative is. It’s not racist for anyone, ethnic minority or otherwise, to want to control our borders.

“I reject the left’s argument that it is hypocritical for someone from an ethnic minority to know these facts; to speak these truths.

“My parents came here through legal and controlled migration. They spoke the language. They threw themselves into the community, embraced British values.

“When they arrived they signed up to be part of our shared project because the UK meant something to them. Integration was part of the quid pro quo.”

Her comments also pile fresh pressure on Rishi Sunak to bring down immigration.

The government’s Illegal Migration Bill is designed to meet the prime minister’s pledge to “stop the boats” carrying asylum seekers across the English Channel.

Advertisement