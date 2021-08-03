Suez Canal Disaster Ship Finally Arrives In The UK

Dan Kitwood via Getty Images Shipshape: Ever Given's docking in the UK after a dramatic few months

The container vessel that blocked the Suez Canal earlier this year finally arrived in the UK on Tuesday afternoon – just four months later than originally planned.

Ever Given’s rather overdue arrival was still watched by dozens of excited Brits when it pulled into the Port of Felixstowe, with some onlookers travelling for hours to witness the ship’s docking.

One ship–spotter told the BBC: “I think we’re all interested to see how big it is – it’ll be really good.”

Ever Given’s infamy

The giant container ship became a viral sensation back in March when it blocked the Suez Canal and caused hundreds other boats to pile up behind it.

The Ever Given inevitably received merciless meme treatment as the 400-metre-long and 59-metre-wide vessel became lodged on the bed of the narrow waterway.

One account on Twitter joked: “You may have had a bad day today but have you blocked the Suez Canal today level of bad day?”

Football commentator Gary Lineker even used it as a metaphor for Tottenham Hotspur FC’s defence, tweeting: “Breaking: Mourinho signs Evergreen.”

Social media users also took aim at the tiny digger dwarfed by the huge vessel which was trying to dig the boat out of the hole it was in.