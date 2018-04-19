'I Miss Days In The Sunshine Because I'm Worried About It': Summer Body Anxiety And How To Deal With It

“In the past I have been on the tube or sitting in the park and received scared looks, I think they fear I have some sort of contagious disease,” says Emma, 27, from London, who says the arrival of summer heightens her body anxiety. “This weather makes everyone want to get their skin out, but for me it means putting my eczema scarring and blotchy marks on show.” For many, warmer weather might be cause for celebration but the mercury rising also means summer clothes: items that tend to show more skin and generally give less room to hide. For those suffering with body anxiety, the overnight change in the weather can mean there is no transitional period to get accustomed to your new wardrobe.

Emma says she has never been able to find summer clothing - short sleeves, shorts, skirts - that she can "willingly partake in". This is because revealing her limbs make her feel uncomfortable and instead she reverts to her winter wardrobe. She says: "But covering up doesn't help either, cause you end up being a sweaty mess. And being in a hot office, having colleagues ask why you are wrapped up for skiing is just as nerve-wracking."

Pinterest CLOSE Emma isn’t the only one worried about how her skin will be perceived by other people. Hannah, 27, from Kent, says her “incredibly pale” skin tone makes her feel self-conscious in the summer months. “Embracing your pale skin is still looked down upon. And the amount of comments I get about how pale I am drives me to go and get a spray tan.”

But when she doesn’t have time to get a spray tan, she will also wear winter clothes. “Wearing less clothing also results in more chance of my body being judged. I wish we could all go about our everyday lives without the fear of being judged.” And the season isn’t just daunting for people suffering with skin conditions and concerns, it can also resurface weight worries. Lauren, 35, from Oxford, says: “At the start of every year I tell myself I’ll go to the gym and lose weight in time for summer. And now here we are, the sun is out, and I still am not comfortable in my skin.” “I end up missing out on days enjoying the sunshine because I’m paranoid about exposing my body in public,” she adds.

